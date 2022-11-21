Censure Motion: Livelihoods are in tatters because of Ofori-Atta’s action and inactions; he must go – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called on the Majority Caucus to help vote out Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Monday, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament bemoaned the current economic crisis while insisting that people’s lives are in tatters due to the actions and inactions of the Finance Minister.

He said due to the unfavourable times the country finds itself in, the Majority and Minority MPs must come together to get rid of Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Our Finance Minister has lost it. We have seen that his actions and inactions have collapsed the Ghanaian economy. Livelihoods are in tatters, the ordinary Ghanaian is dying, and businesses are collapsing.

“We cannot sit and say that because it’s my political party I will wait for the President to sack him. That’s not what we have to do. Let’s vote against him and give the president the opportunity to sack him,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament added, “If he fails to sack him, parliament can equally fail to recognize the Finance Minister if he is to appear before us and obviously that will mean the president will have no choice but to let him go.”

Today, the ad-hoc committee set up to probe the allegations levelled against the Finance Minister in the Censure Motion are expected to complete its work.

The committee will subsequently present a report to Parliament for the house to debate and decide the fate of Ken Ofori-Atta.