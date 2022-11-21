BoG’s decision to stop supply of forex to rice, poultry importers will lead to price hikes — Awingobit

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit has disclosed that the decision by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to halt the supply of forex to rice and poultry importers will worsen the economic plights of Ghanaians.

According to him, prices of the commodities will soon go up before eventually they become scarce.

“I can tell you that within the shortest possible time, we will see an uprise in prices of these commodities; rice, poultry, vegetable oils, toothpicks, pasta, fruit juice, bottled water, and ceramic tiles especially if the Bank of Ghana goes ahead to implement this policy to the latter.

“By January, we will begin to see some shortages because the Commercial Bank will not have the forex to satisfy the market.

“So if Bank of Ghana will not come in to help them, what it means is that only a few people will be able to raise these monies to go and bring these things,” Samson Asaki Awingobit told Asempa FM in an interview.

Last week, the Bank of Ghana took the decision to stop the importation of several foods including rice, poultry, vegetable oil, toothpicks, pasta, fruit juice, bottled water, ceramic tiles, and other non-critical goods.

The decision is to help reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported goods, and enhance the country’s self-reliance, as demanded by the overarching goal of creating a Ghana Beyond Aid.