NABCO trainees back calls for Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal

The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees have joined calls for the removal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Coalition in a statement claimed that the Finance Minister has been insensitive to the plight of NABCO trainees.

“The Finance Minister who is always seen in his public speeches quoting biblical verses to justify godliness perversely released GH¢25 million for the construction of a mere temple (National Cathedral). As his partial commitment to the service to God when NABCO Trainees were owed 10 solid months arrears and were in shock and starvation to death. This attitude of the Finance Minister is not only a disservice to humanity but a clear unperverted disservice to God, a direct person and distortion of true religious principles.

“The Finance Minister honourable Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2022 mid-year budget presentation, ordered the closure of the NABCO program without specifying reasonable timelines for the payment of all arrears as a means of mitigating inter allia, his abysmal performance of managing the economy,” the Coalition said in a statement.

The coalition among other things also called on the President to pay their arrears to enable them to celebrate the Christmas festivities and plan their lives.

Below is the full statement by the Coalition of NABCO Trainees:

-citinewsroom