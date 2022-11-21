Your 'dead goat' presidency can't solve this kind of economic crisis — Koku Anyidoho jabs Mahama

21.11.2022 LISTEN

The CEO and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho doubt former President John Dramani Mahama's ability to address the kind of economic crisis that has bedeviled the country.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC acknowledges the current hardships in the country.

But he says the former President is bereft of ideas to tackle the worsening economic crisis if he was President today.

According to him, the former President, who described himself as a "dead goat" will even do worse and cry wolf than the Akufo-Addo's government.

“Ghana is in deep crisis: is John Dramani Mahama the alternative to our problems? Have we not witnessed his dead goat Presidency?” he quizzes.