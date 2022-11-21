ModernGhana logo
Labour unions will continue to embark on strike actions if gov’t refuse to show competence – Prof. Gyampo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Secretary of the University Teachers Association (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has indicated that strike actions by Labour Unions in the country are caused by the incompetence of Akufo-Addo's government.

According to him, Labour Unions will continue to embark on these strike actions if government does not display competence to dialogue with aggrieved unions to address their issues.

“If labor unions choose to go on strike even at this time, it must tell you something. You cannot disrespect the teacher today, never. We aren’t insensitive and we don’t like it when we are on strike, but if duty bearers won’t deploy the needed competence to dialogue, then we will keep communicating the only language that they understand,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in a post on his Facebook on Sunday.

Since the start of the year, various labour unions have been on different industrial strike actions for one reason or the other.

