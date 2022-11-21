ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Economic crisis: Pray with us; all will be well – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Headlines Economic crisis: Pray with us; all will be well – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to always remember his government in prayers.

He is also asking Ghanaians to trust his administration to get the country out of the current economic crisis.

“I know times are hard, but whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in, is being done.

"We are confident that we will soon come out of it.”

“Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well,” Mr Akufo-Addo told congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery, when he joined them to mark the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi on Sunday, 20 November 2022.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Censure Motion: Ken Ofori-Atta has been dishonest before the ad-hoc committee – Ato Forson
21.11.2022 | Headlines
Economic crisis: With hope in the word of God gov’t will ride this storm and turn things around — Bawumia
21.11.2022 | Headlines
Your 'dead goat' presidency can't solve this kind of economic crisis — Koku Anyidoho jabs Mahama
21.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line