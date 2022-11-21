Economic crisis: Pray with us; all will be well – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to always remember his government in prayers.

He is also asking Ghanaians to trust his administration to get the country out of the current economic crisis.

“I know times are hard, but whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in, is being done.

"We are confident that we will soon come out of it.”

“Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well,” Mr Akufo-Addo told congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery, when he joined them to mark the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi on Sunday, 20 November 2022.