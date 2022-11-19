W/R: One person dies after accident involving trucks carrying logs at Bogoso

There has been a dangerous accident at Bogoso in the Western region involving a truck carrying logs.

Sadly, one person has been confirmed dead and four other people injured in the accident which occurred on Saturday, November 19.

Reports gathered indicate that the accident occurred between a Daf truck and five other vehicles.

Preliminary Police investigations have revealed that the driver of the Daf truck, carrying logs from the Prestea end of the road, upon reaching Bogoso lost control while going through a curve.

Subsequently, some of the logs came off the truck and fell on the other five vehicles.

Other accident victims who were trapped in their vehicles were safely rescued thanks to the swift intervention of officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and police personnel.

Subsequently, personnel of the MTTD with the help of some residents cleared the road for commuters to move.

Sources say Police are now on the heels of the driver of the Daf truck who bolted after the accident.