NDC's Prof. Kwesi Botchwey reported dead

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has died.

Family sources said he died today Saturday 19th November 2022 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was ill and receiving medical care at the hospital.

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey died at age 78.

He served as a finance minister first during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) from 1982 to 1991 and also in the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1992 to 1995.

More soon...