Tema Fiesta 2022 launched

The Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited (GTDC) has launched the 2022 Tema Fiesta celebration to usher in the yuletide which involves a series of entertainment activities from December 01, 2022 to January 01, 2023.

The fiesta is loaded with a mega health walk, arts, food bazaar, musical shows, Miss Center of the World Beauty Pageant, and masquerade shows, among others.

Mr. Yves Hanson-Nortey, Tema Central Member of Parliament (MP) launching the fiesta said the festivities would serve as an umbrella event to bring all entertainment groups in the area together to avert clashes and misunderstanding during such activities as witnessed in previous years.

Speaking at the launch which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema Mr. Hanson-Nortey added that the fiesta would not take over the existing arrangements as they would still be run by their various organizers.

He expressed the hope that in the future each day of the yuletide would be filled with fun activities as they sought to project Tema as the centre of the world and compete well with other international activities.

Mr. Hanson-Nortey added that Tema used to be the party hub of West Africa as it has all the performers and places of fun, indicating that it was unfortunate that all was lost along the line, stating however that the harbour cum industrial city still has the potential to be better that what it used to be.

Ms. Lauretta Kuadey, GTDC Projects Manager, said it wanted to leverage on Tema being the centre of the world to bring back its glory.

Ms. Kuadey added that the Tema Fiesta seeks to rally people around the world to visit Tema, adding that it would also help to generate revenue for Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the country at large.

D Cryme, a Tema based musical artist speaking on behalf of musicians in the area such as Stay J and Dade Opanka who graced the occasion, said the Tema Fiesta was what they all stood for.

He said there was a need to be united in entertainment especially in Tema to enable the aim of the fiesta to be achieved and expanded.

