South Sahara Africa gets first Cruyff Court

The Cruyff Foundation in collaboration with Cargill Ghana Limited and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has cut sod for the construction of Cruyff Court Tema Meridian, the first in South Sahara Africa.

The facility which is being funded by Cargill when completed would have artificial grass, changing rooms, flood lights, fencing, and wheelchair access for easy mobility for the disabled.

The Cruff Courts are aimed at keeping children active and improving their physical and mental health to honour Johan Cruyff who was a Dutch professional football player and manager, as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, expressed worry at the current trend of children spending more time on screen rather than engaging in outdoor games and sports such as playing football.

Mr. Ashitey said having the facility in Tema to be precise on the Mante Din School at Community One would help the children of the school and those in the neighbourhood and beyond to have options rather than being addicted to electronic gadgets.

Mr Aedo van der Weij, Managing Director of Cargill Ghana Limited, said his outfit has been active in the communities they work in and invested in many projects including the educational sector into.

He said the company’s values for positive change resonated with the Cruyff Foundation which sees sports with a purpose, adding that regardless of people’s background be it culture, politics, and religion, there was a need to work together through sports.

He charged the local steering committee members to keep the vision alive by meeting their requirements which include, court maintenance, and communication of activities, among many others.

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Education Director commended the partners for considering a school in the Metropolis to host such a facility.

Mrs. Ofori said the schools’ timetable ensures that the pupils get at least six hours of activities at the facility per week at no cost.

Mr. Evans Bobie Opoku, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, commended the Cruyff Foundation for considering Ghana to benefit from its courts, adding that it would help the Tema metropolis to unearth talents.

Mr Opoku said requisite facilities was important for the country to unearth talents in the youth, adding that with the provision of AstroTurf fields, the kids could train on good pitches early and master their skills.

He said this was in line with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) concept to catch children young in football due to its importance in uplifting the game in Africa.

He added that CAF realized that it was better for footballers to start early by 12 to 15 years saying the practice of starting one’s football carrier above 19 years, does not give the players enough years to progress.

The Deputy Minister said CAF has divided the continent into zones with Ghana belonging to Zone B, explaining that the countries were expected to collaborate with the education directorates to organize inter-colleges, through which representatives would progress to compete in the zonal stage.

The committee is made up of representatives of the Tema Metro Sports Committee, an Assembly member, Tema Traditional Council, Ghana Educational Service, Cargill, a Sports teacher, and a representative of the Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor