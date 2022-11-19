MMDA sub-committees must be proactive and innovative

19.11.2022 LISTEN

Sub-committees in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) charged to be proactive and adopt innovative ways to strengthen the assemblies; "Everything about assemblies gains its strength from the sub-committees, give me a strong sub-committee and I will tell you a strong Assembly.

“I entreat sub-committees to discuss issues that would be relevant to the MMDAs operations as well as to accelerate development to the full benefits from the assembly, approve businesses of the day during meetings,” Mr. Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member of Ada-East District Assembly has stated.

Mr. Agudey was speaking at the Ada-East District Assembly’s general meeting as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) said a weak sub-committee hindered the progress of the Assembly and cautioned them to use all means possible to push for the development of the district.

The meeting was to reconstitute sub-committees including the finance and administration, works, social services, development planning, justice and security, agriculture, and local economic development.

Mr. Agudey warned that the sub-committees would be dissolved “if they do not work accordingly,” and tasked them to oversee the smooth operation of the Assembly by executing roles that will lead to the success of the plans of the assembly in the district.

He reiterated that the Local Governance Act 936 (2016), section 23 (4) stated "the District Assembly may dissolve and re-constitute a subcommittee that is not performing its functions efficiently".

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor