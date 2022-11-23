Bishop advocates for single currency for African countries

23.11.2022 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the Lord's Fireworks Chapel International in Kumasi, Bishop Dr. Billion King Akwasi Oppong (aka Jakwapo) asked African counties to come together and use one common currency.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Ashtown, the Bishop who also doubles as the founder of Oppong Rising Chapel International linked the underdevelopment situation of Africa to the lack of a common currency.

According to the man of God who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Jakwapo Group Of Companies, Africa is a big continent which can use a common currency to build its economies.

Just like the United Kingdom, the United States of America among others use one common currency.

Bishop Dr Akwasi Oppong said it is against this background that hence he is proposing the use of pounds sterling (£) across African countries.

He appeals to Head of States, Organization of Africa Unity (OAU) and all stakeholders involved to call for emergency conferences to deliberate on the issue of economic interests.

Bishop Dr Akwasi Oppong noted that if the pounds sterling currency is enforced as a common currency in Africa it will also help businesses to grow and tackle the teeming unemployment canker in African countries.