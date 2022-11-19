I have served with my all to improve the lives of the Ghanaian people – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that he has served the country well since he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his first term to date.

According to him, that's how he was able to oversee some great strides in the development of Ghana and the improvement of the lives of the Ghanaian people.

“Co-Chairs, as a child, I was taught a hymn that has guided me throughout my life: Land of our birth, we pledge to thee our love and toil in the years to be, when we are grown and take our place as men and women with our race. Land of our birth, our faith, our pride, for whose dear sake our fathers died; O Motherland, we pledge to thee head, heart and hand through the years to be.

“Inspired by the words of this hymn, Hon. Co-Chairs, when I assumed the position of Minister of Finance, I resolved to serve the people of Ghana with my all. Under my tenure as Minister of Finance, I have overseen some great strides in the development of Ghana and the improvement of the lives of the Ghanaian people,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday, November 18.

This was part of his response to the allegations by the Minority in the Censure Motion seeking to remove him from office as the Finance Minister.

Appearing before the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe the allegations, the Finance Minister shared that the current economic crisis facing the country is only a test.

He stressed that it is important for the country to come together and work for the progress and development of the country.

“As a nation, we are being tested. Our circumstances require a united and concerted response to the crisis. I implore our chiefs, elders, and churches to take the mantle and speak a common language. Let us all work as one country to support labour negotiations, find a solution to the impasse in Parliament and rise above witch-hunting and entrapment. These are not ennobling and progressive for a society seeking transformation,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.