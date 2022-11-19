Ghana is faced with economic challenges since independence; we will come out of current crisis stronger, better – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured the Ghanaians that the country will overcome the current economic crisis.

From accusations of mismanagement to incompetence, Ken Ofori-Atta has lost face even in the eyes of the Majority in Parliament who want President Akufo-Addo to fire the Finance Minister their government.

Responding to accusations against him by the Minority in its Censure Motion, the Minister on Friday admitted that the country is in a difficult time.

He apologised to Ghanaians saying he feels the pain of the hardship in his soul.

According to him, Ghana has been through economic challenges since independence and will come out of this one stronger and better.

“As a nation, we are being tested. Our circumstances require a united and concerted response to the crisis. I implore our chiefs, elders and churches to take the mantle and speak a common language. Let us all work as one country to support labour negotiations, find a solution to the impasse in Parliament and rise above witch-hunting and entrapment. These are not ennobling and progressive for a society seeking transformation.

“Ghana is a resilient country. Ghana has faced economic challenges since independence. Ghana has always come through each of them stronger and better than before. God willing, we shall come out of these difficult times too. Ghana, will, and must rise again,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured.

Sitting by the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe the Minority’s allegations against the Finance Minister is expected to continue on Tuesday before a report is submitted to Parliament for a debate on the findings.