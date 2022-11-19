Maritime Security Conference at KAIPTC ends with a call for African leaders to engage in mutually beneficial maritime cooperation

A 2-day Maritime Security Conference held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) came to a successful end on Thursday, November 17.

The conference organized by KAIPTC, the Royal Danish Defence College (Forsvarsakademiet) and the Research Institute of the University of Stellenbosch supported by the Danish Peace and Stabilisation Fund kick off on Wednesday, November 16.

The aim of the 2-day Maritime Security conference was to gather international academics, practitioners, and policymakers from the Ghana Maritime Authority, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Copenhagen, University of South Africa, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other relevant institutions to share ideas, experiences, and goodwill to map the nature of the challenges obstructing the ambition of good order at sea in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference held on the theme ‘Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea; Rethinking the past and contemplating the future’, as many as 12 key recommendations have been made.

Among the recommendations, African leaders have been urged to engage in mutually beneficial maritime diplomacy and cooperation at bilateral, regional, continental, and international levels.

The communiqué also proposes that the African Union should lead in the harmonisation of international, continental, sub-regional, and national frameworks and strategies that affect maritime security and its related matters, within the broader ambit of the 2050 Africa's Integrated Maritime Strategy (2050 AIMS Strategy).

It adds that African leaders should take into consideration expert scientific and the local fishing industry's advice, and the need to raise local financial resources from fishing licences when signing international fisheries agreements.

The recommendations put forward by participants of the 2022 Maritime Security Conference regarding the future of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea call for African ownership and leadership to be at the forefront of addressing maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea and other African maritime spaces.

African leaders would need to define local challenges, outline capacity needs, and other military and non-military international assistance, and put forward strategies to address threats and strengthen maritime security in partnership, dialogue and with the support of external actors.

The communiqué warns that failure to take the helm of these interventions would result in external interests dictating actions and responses on the continent with little or no regard to local peculiarities, contexts and knowledge.

Furthermore, participants of the Maritime Security Conference recommend that the conceptualisation of maritime insecurity in Africa, should not be limited to external narratives and priorities and those of the African political and economic elite, but should extend to the definitions and conditions of various local coastal communities.

Read all 12 recommendations from parts of the communiqué issued after the Conference and signed by the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane, the Director of RDDC Prof. Thomas Mandrup, and Dean of the Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, Prof. M.S Tshela.