MoGCSP, World Bank engage stakeholders to develop Social Protection Shock Response Strategy

The government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) is working with the World Bank and other international and local partners to develop a National Social Protection Shock Response Strategy.

Over the years, it has been evident that social protection interventions are fundamental to responding to shocks such as national disasters (e.g. floods and fire outbreaks), economic, crisis, pandemics, conflicts, and forced displacements.

These interventions are usually transient in nature to cushion affected persons, especially the vulnerable to mitigate the impact of the shock and prevent them from adopting negative coping mechanisms. The National Social Protection Policy accordingly highlights the need to provide emergency (transitory) assistance to persons who may need it in addition to long-term support, where necessary.

The Policy also identifies the need to ‘build capacities of national and decentralized level (regional, District and Community) actors to understand and identify the linkages between disaster preparedness, risk management and social assistance for integration into their plans and activities’; public, private, civil society and community actors to be equipped for better disaster risk anticipation and management; and, for the MoGCSP to work with National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ministry of Finance (MoF) and other key parties at promoting risk financing.

Ghana’s shock response in the past has however been sporadic and exposed limitations including absence of committed funding and ready data for beneficiary targeting, weak coordination among the various stakeholders in the delivery chain, lack of clarity with respect to channels for delivery and response timelines.

The experiences and lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic have heightened the need for government to be more strategic in responding to shocks by not only identifying suitable interventions but also ensuring the existence of systems that can be adapted for the delivery of these interventions.

To develop a National Social Protection Shock Response Strategy, the MoGCSP is working with the World Bank and UNICEF to review the social protection systems and current ad hoc strategy’s responsiveness to shocks.

As part of this, two research studies have been commissioned by the World Bank and UNICEF: the first seeks to document past shock responses for lessons stock-taking as well as examine these responses with a gender lens.

On Friday, November 18, MoGCSP, the World Bank, and UNICEF brought together various stakeholders for a Knowledge Sharing Workshop on the National Social Protection Shock Response Strategy.

Delivering a keynote address at the workshop, Mr. Mawutor Ablor, the Director for Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection admitted that existing systems in the country are inadequate to address shocks when they occur.

Delivering the address on behalf of Minister-designate Lariba Zuweira Abudu, he said in spite of the tremendous efforts made towards achieving the vision of the National Social Protection Policy, several Ghanaians remain in situations of poverty and vulnerability.

Indicating that the interaction between poverty and climate change can have mutually reinforcing negative impacts, Mr. Mawutor Ablor noted that is important for Ghana to build a robust shock response social protection system that can effectively address and respond to the needs of Ghanaians during emergencies.

“As you may be aware, shock-responsive social protection focuses on shocks that affect a substantial proportion of the population simultaneously. It includes the adaptation of routine social protection programmes and systems to cope with changes in context and demand following large-scale shocks. This can be done either by building shock-responsive systems, plans and partnerships in advance of a shock to better prepare for emergency response; or to support households once the shock has occurred. In this way, social protection can complement and support other emergency response interventions.

“It is in this regard, that the Government of Ghana with support from its partners (i.e ., World Bank and UNICEF) has initiated processes to develop and implement a comprehensive social protection shock response strategy,” Mr. Mawutor Ablor explained at the work.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the workshop, a Senior Social Protection Specialist at the World Bank, Christabel Dadzie disclosed that her outfit started the engagement with MoGCSP even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

She explained that although the World Bank is clear in thinking that there is a need for Ghana to have a Social Protection Shock Response Strategy, it believes it must not do sporadic response.

She said this is why the World Bank is supporting the Ministry with other development partners to take a look at the critical issue which is to respond to shocks in a systematic manner by putting together a strategy.

“But before this strategy can be developed ours is to speak to all the key stakeholders and so we are leveraging the World Banks' bargaining power to bring people together like we have done today,” Christabel Dadzie said to explain the essence of the workshop in Accra on Friday.

She continued, “We [the World Bank] are very concerned about economic shocks. We want to promote economic equality for all people so within our programming with every country the people are at the heart of it particularly the poor and vulnerable. We really want to look at the economic downturn to see how the most vulnerable can be supported including even looking at the LEAP cash transfers. Is the amount enough at this stage and what can we do to ensure that we get more money to them and that there is consistency.”

According to Christabel Dadzie, another thing the World Bank is advocating for is for Ghana to have social protection budget where interventions categorised as social protection will be made clear and it will be possible to track and see how it is being spent.

Speaking at the workshop, the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NaDMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh noted that every single person in the country is at risk of suffering from shocks when a disaster happens.

As a result, he emphasised that there is a need for collaboration to develop the Social Protection Shock Response Strategy.

He assured stakeholders that NaDMO is committed and will help in the development of the strategy.

“We are all at risk of disaster. If an earthquake happens today, women and children will be the most affected.

“We must all be ready, prepared because when an earthquake strikes it doesn’t know your tribe, political affiliation, or religion. So let us all prepare.

“We are happy to be part of the stakeholders' workshop to come up with the National Social Protection Shock Response Strategy. Be assured of NADMSOs support,” Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh shared.

On his part, the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Kojo Mensah Abrampah underscored the importance of having a National Social Protection Shock Response Strategy, noting that the issue has been part of his outfit’s key subjects of discussion since the beginning of the year.

He said access to social services has been key and NDPC believes the Covid pandemic was only a prompt to the country that we are vulnerable.

“There are people who are most vulnerable and therefore they need to revive special assistance…We must get prepared. We should be sitting practically on top of these things instead of waiting for them to hit us….We need to identify the vulnerable and provide help for them,” Dr. Kojo Mensah Abrampah shared.

He proposed that as a country, the implementation of policies and the plans developed for social protection must be prioritised while building the capacity of individuals in institutions.

He advised that stakeholders should plan ahead to be able to absorb shocks even before disasters happen.

“We can assure you that we are working, we are reviewing our plans and we will focus on social protection,” Dr. Kojo Mensah Abrampah said at the workshop.