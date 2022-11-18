An old student of Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, Francis Owusu Akyaw has donated cadet instruments including special drums to his alma mater.

The gesture by the old student and minerals expert was made ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Juaben Senior High.

At a brief ceremony at the precincts of the school, an Aide of the Minerals expert presented the items to the headmistress of the school.

The instruments included Tuba, trumpet, snare, tenor, bass drum, cornet, Mase among others.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Owusu Akyeaw after the presentation, the aide said the Minerals expert was enthused to donate to his alma mater.

According to him, the school set him up for a successful life after secondary school.

Mr Owusu Akyaw promised the school to expect more of such donations subsequently.

Headmistress, Josephine Opuni Boakye who received the items on behalf of the school thanked the philanthropist for the donation.

She said the gesture was timely since the instruments would be needed as the school prepares to host the 50th anniversary celebration.

"We are grateful to Mr Owusu Akyaw for his continued support and kindness to Juaben Senior high school and we believe many others who also schooled here could learn from this and support us to become one of the best schools in Ashanti Region," the headmistress stated.