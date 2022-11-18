Neglected 23 communities in Krachi Nchumuru cry for help

The people of Gyato Chayo electoral area in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region have expressed their disappointment in government for denying them developmental projects.

The electoral area which comprises 23 communities is the second most populous electoral area and largest in terms of land size in the District.

On the 15th day of November 2022, the Concerned Youth Association of Gyato Chayo Electoral area issued a press statement, outlining their key challenges in the District.

They lamented the lack of good drinking water, educational infrastructure, loss of lives of humans and animals due to high speed of moving vehicles and no electricity.

"It is sad to know that teachers posted to the communities in the electoral area do not stay in the communities due to the absence of electricity, nurses are unable to attend to patience at night and students are unable to learn properly," they lamented.

According to the statement, the Member of Parliament, District Chef Executives and the Regional Minister were all officially informed and follow-ups were done by the chiefs and elders but to no avail.

"It is sad to note on the issues of light that, the people of the communities were made to dig holes and plant high tension poles as a support in the year 2016. The then DCE Hon. Augustine Appiah even promised us by giving the Chief Ubor (Nana) Nlamborm Bismark bulbs as a sign of surety. We discovered in the consultation with Apostle Kopah and Ubor Nlamborm Bismark that a meeting was held in February 2022 at the Palace of Ubor Nandi 111 where these developmental challenges were raised.

"In attendance at that meeting were the Regional Minister, The District Chief Executive, Ubor Nandi III, Ubor Nlamborm Bismark, The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Assembly member," they noted in the statement.

The Regional Minister addressed them and said all the challenges were going to be worked on especially with electricity where he mention the areas that were going to receive light in three (3) months time which was supposed to be done by May 2016.

"We were also told that the electricity project was awarded to a local contractor whose name the DCE and Regional Minister could not mention to us up to now," the statement further explained.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A CRY FOR RESCUE OF GYATO CHAYO ELECTORAL AREA FROM NEGLECT

✓ We the youth of GYATO CHAYO electoral area in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Our Region of Ghana in collusion with the chiefs and opinion leaders on this day, 15th November 2022 with a heavy heart wish to press home our disatisfaction on the woeful neglect of communities within the aforementioned electoral area from benefiting from the national cake as far as development projects are concerned by our political heads.

✓ The CYATO CHAYO electoral area is one of the eight (8) electoral areas in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region. It comprises of twenty-three (23) communities and is the second most populous electoral area and largest in termsof land size in the District.

✓ The communities within have suffered greatly from the lack of a lot of development. Among these challenges are good drinking water, educational infrastructures, lost of lives of humans and animals due to high speed of moving vehicles and paramount among them is the Absence of Electricity. It is disheartening to know that teachers posted to the communities in the electoral area do not stay in the communities due to the absence of electricity, nurses are unable to attend to patience at night, and students are unable to properly learn at night all of which are due to the absence of electricity. The chiefs and elders have since followed up on the major stakeholders notably the Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive, The Regional Minister and all to no avail.

✓ It is sad to note on the issue of light that, the people of the communities were made to dig holes and plant high-tension poles as a support in the year 2016. The then DCE, Hon. Augustin Appaih even promised us by giving the Chief, Ubor(Nana) Nlamborm Bismark bulbs as a sign of surety. We discovered in consultation with Apostle Kopah and Ubor Nlamborm Bismark that a meeting was held in February 2022 at the Palace of Ubor Nandi III where these developmental challenges were raised. In the presence were; The Regional Minister, The District Chief Executive, Ubor Nandi III, Ubor Nlamborm Bismark, The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Assembly member. They mentioned that, the Regional Minister addressed them and said all the challenges were going to be worked on especially with electricity where he mention the areas that were going to receive light in three(3) months time which was supposed to be done by May, 2016.

✓ The youth called for a meeting with the assembly member which was held at the electoral center Gyato-Chayo in April, 2022. The assembly member was asked why some communities had light while others did not. He said it was because those communities were on a different contract from the others. He said the first contract was given to a local contractor who did not have enough fund to carry out the contract and that the contractor for the four communities happened to be a foreign contractor who was able to finish his contract.

✓ We further went to meet the Hon. District Chief Executive on 28th April, 2022 to also put forward the developmental challenges in the area. Those challenges happened to be the same raised in the meeting of the stakeholders at the Ubor Nandi Palace. They included speed rumps, good drinking water, educational infrastructures, health facilities and electricity. He (DCE) addressed those issues by saying that he thanks the leadership of the youth for not demonstrating but using this approach to seek solutions to those problems. He told us that, the issues of good drinking water, health and educational facilities as well as speed rumps were on consideration but it was slowed because of lack of funds. He said a budget has been drawn for the repair of spoilt boreholes within the district and drilling of new ones in areas of need. The DCE on the issue of electricity said that, there were some other communities that were assigned to the contractor who could not carry out the contract for the lack of funds. He said the second contract was those communities that were not captured on the first contract. He told us that he was going to Accra and will follow up to the energy ministry concerning the light. He assured us of getting electricity before December 2022. He even told us to inform the communities within the catchment to purchase Residual Current Device (RCD) for electrification. He gave out his contact number and told us to call to remind him. We have been calling and most times there was no response and each time he responded, he will tell us he will get back to us and has never been calling back.

✓ We later went to meet the Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Joshua G. Makubu on the same issues on the 24th June, 2022 since we were not getting concrete results from the Hon. DCE. In the meeting with the Regional Minister, he mentioned to us that he was very much aware of the challenges in the electoral area and that he is following up. He said he remembered in a meeting at the Ubor Nandi’s Palace that these challenges were put before him and he said he was going to take them up. He also said on the issue of speed rumps that, due to the high amount of money that was going to be involved in putting up the speed rumps, ropes were procured to temporally curtail the

✓ problem. He gave us his contact number to follow up on him. We have since been calling and texting through SMS and WhatsApp but no response. Upon reaching him, he said he was working on and when everything was through, he will get back to us. We have since been waiting till now.

Call to Action

We have been compelled under the current circumstance to use this media to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to seriously hit the street with demonstration if nothing is done by 23rd of November, 2022. We therefore demand an immediate response to address the said developmental problems, especially electricity.

Thank you.