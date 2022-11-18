ModernGhana logo
A/R: Newborn baby found dead at dump site in Atasamanso

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The lifeless body of an abandoned newborn baby has been found on a public refuse dump at Atasamanso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The body according to eyewitnesses was first left in a dustbin at the refuse dump before it was finally left at the area.

The baby, according to reports, was discovered by residents who went to dispose of their waste in the wee hours of Thursday, November 17, 2022.

An opinion leader in the area, Patrick Acheampong who visited the scene told this reporter that Police from Atasamanso police station on the same day collected and deposited the body at the Okomfo Teaching Hospital morgue for further investigation.

He added that authorities in the area have mounted a search to find the perpetrator.

