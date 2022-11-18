Sacked Ministers must declare assets – IEA's Dr John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr John Kwakye has said all ministers who are resigning or being sacked should be made to declare their assets and compare them to what they declared when they were appointed.

Dr Kwakye asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to ensure that that is done.

“All those resigning from office or being sacked must be made to declare their assets before they leave and this must be compared with the declaration when they assumed office. OSP, over to you,” Dr Kwakye tweeted.

The OSP earlier announced in a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng on Tuesday November 15 that, it has commenced in investigations to the alleged corruption by the sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen.

The statement said “The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigations into the action of Mr Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated persons contained in the investigative exposé, ”Galamsey Economy’.”

President Akufo-Addo sacked Mr Adu Boahen.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, 'Galamsey Economy', the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

“The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours,” a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said on Monday November 14.

A Government Communicator Kofi Tontoh said the principle of natural justice will play out properly when Adu Boahen gets his day before the OSP to answer allegations of corruption made against him.

Mr Tontoh stated that investigations by the OSP will determine the next action to be taken against him.

Commenting on this matter, Mr Tontoh said on the Big Issue on TV3 with Berla Mundi on Tuesday November 15.“This is a decisive decision by the President.”

He added, “It is an attempt to show that the President doesn't condone corruption but let us allow Adu Boahen to have his day and once all the facts come out if any further action is needed it will be taken.”

-3news.com