Atwima-Twedie: Brother stabs sister to death after refusing him a ride in her car

A 55-year-old man has allegedly stabbed his younger sister to death at Atwima Twedie in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Osei Kwawu, reportedly stabbed her sister about ten times.

The incident happened after the deceased, Akua Akyiaa, aged 50, declined a request by his brother to give him a ride in her car.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Kwame Owusu Adomako, an uncle to both the suspect and the deceased said the sad incident occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

"I met them for a short meeting after the two had some misunderstanding on that faithful day. My nephew Osei Kwaku was furious after her sister declined to take him to the hospital for a review in her car.

"After resolving the matter, the two went to the house of the deceased where the incident occurred.

"I was told the suspect went straight to the kitchen for a knife and immediately pounced on her little sister and began to stab her indiscriminately,” he stated.

Mr Kwame Owusu Adomako added, “she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital".

The suspect however was arrested by police immediately after the act and will be sending to court today.