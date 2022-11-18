Ignore misleading, ill-speaking Daily Guide; I haven’t banned MPs from using phone in Parliament — Speaker Bagbin

The office of the Speaker of Parliament has debunked reports that Speaker Mr. Alban Sumana Bagbin has banned Members of Parliament from using phones in the House.

In a four points statement signed by Gayheart Edem Mensah, a Communication Expert said no one in the House has been issued such directive.

The statement stressed that the Speaker’s Office is continually open to the Parliamentary press corps and for that matter, the public.

3. The Parliamentary Press Corps who operate from the Press Gallery have equally not received any directive banning them from using their phones in the execution of their functions as Parliamentary reporters.

4. The Speaker's Office remains accessible to the Press for purposes of clarification on any issue of interest to them.

We entreat all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the wrong and misleading publication, which seeks to speak ill of the Rt. Hon. Speaker's image and reputation by the false claim in the headline.

Thank you.

Issued by:

Gayheart Edem Mensah, Communication Expert - Office of the Speaker