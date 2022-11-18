Tamale: Women acquires skill training through 'Girls to Women Foundation'

The Executive Director of Girls to Women Foundation and former Sagnarigu MCE, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu Bugala says the Ghanaian woman needs economic empowerment to make positive changes in society and defy the odds against household violence.

According to her, homes are better managed when a woman is financially independent and economically empowered.

“When a woman is financially independent and economically empowered, her home is taken care off, she herself is taken care of, her family is taken care of, she can prevent domestic violence against herself and her household, she can prevent her girl child from dropping out from school”.

Hajia Mariam speaking to Journalists after her outfit three days intensive training of about sixty (60) young women at Banvum, a community in Tamale in Soap, Detergent and Disinfectants production said, the skill training is aimed to sustain the livelihood of the women to enable them provide the needed support to their young girls and household.

She expressed optimism that they would be able to take good care of their wards and procure sanitary pads for their girls, so they could live a dignified mensural life in school.

The Manager of Elee Company Limited, Mr. Louis Atoya whose entity sponsored the training said the empowerment had come at the right time considering the current economic challenges the country is facing, especially the rising cause of goods and services.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to challenge themselves by making good use of the skills, stating that with determination and seriousness they would establish factories in the future.

Mr. Louise appealed to organizations and philanthropists to support the foundation for them to continue empowering women in the Northern Region.

Some of the beneficiaries registered their delight over the empowerment, assuring their readiness to make meaningful gains out from the skills.

They further prayed and thanked the founder of the foundation for making their dream come true.

Girls to Women Foundation (G2WF) is a feminine centered Non-governmental organization founded in 2018 to promote the welfare of girls/young women by empowering and creating space for them to live fulfilling lives, and to overcome marginalization in society.