Censure motion: Ken Ofori-Atta won’t respond to illegal oil cash payment – Committee

Underfire Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been exempted from providing answers to ground three of the Minority’s vote of censure currently being probed by an eight-member ad-hoc committee of Parliament.

The ground, which has to do with illegal payment of oil revenue into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution, compelled the committee to invite the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for questioning on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Shortly, after PIAC and GNPC appeared before the committee to testify, Parliament has written to the Finance Minister indicating that, he will not be “required to lead evidence in respect of the said ground”.

This is because, “the Committee found the evidence from the two institutions satisfactory”, the letter from the parliamentary service and sighted by citinewsroom.com read in parts.

However, the Minister’s expected appearance before the committee to respond to the other grounds tomorrow, Friday, November 18, 2022, will come off as scheduled.

