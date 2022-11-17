Kumasi turns black, tears flow as Mmrantehene goes home

Hundreds of mourners have thronged Asokore-Mampong Durbar grounds for the funeral and burial service of the late journalist, Stephen Yeboah Afari Ketekyew, known publicly as Mmrantehene or Man 88.

He died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at age 70.

The burial and final funeral rites of the broadcast journalist has been held today Thursday in his hometown, Asokore Mampong, in the Ashanti region.

In attendance were Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, MMDCES and chiefs.

Others were members of the various media houses across the country, his former employers, family, friends and the general public.

Tributes were read by the widow, children, family, and Sompa Tv (Teraone Media), among others.

Teraone Media eulogizes him

In a glowing tribute, the general manager of Teraone Media, operators of Sompaonline.com, Sompa Tv / Fm, Mr. Collins Amo-Poku said, "Talk of wisdom and knowledge of radio and one of the people whose name would be on the lips of every Ghanaian would be Mmrantehene Yeboah Afari Ketekyew Barima.

"Indeed, the outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians following the news of his death is an appreciation of the impact his journalistic work had on successive generations of Ghanaians. He was one of Ghana’s media icons and undoubtedly, a legendary broadcaster whose radio humor transcended our regional borders.”

The general manager said the late Nana Akwamuhene believed in the vision for the transformation of the Teraone media brand and assisted him tremendously on countless occasions.

For that, Mr. Collins Amo-Poku said, he and the Teraone media would remain eternally grateful to the departed broadcast journalist.

"He was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity and privilege of knowing and meeting him," he concluded.

Nana Asokore Mamponghene's praises

In his tribute, the chief of Asokore Mampong, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah praised Nana Akwamuhene for his immense contribution to the growth of the Asokore Mampong community over the years, especially his linguistic role in the establishment of a solid custodian of the Asokore Mampong stool land.

Wreaths were laid by the Teraone Media, the widow, children, family, church and traditional authorities.