Censure motion: PIAC vice chairman is not a credible witness, he’s affiliated with NDC — Presidential staffer alleges

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Deputy Director of New Media at the Office of the President is not happy with the revelations made by Mr. Nasir Alfa Mohammed, Vice Chairman of PIAC, at today's ad hoc committee hearing.

According to Mr. Buabeng, the testimonies given by the PIAC vice chairman were not credible.

He said Mr. Nasir Alfa Mohammed posture also shows he is an NDC member.

“Nasir Alfa Mohammed, Vice Chairman of PIAC is NOT a credible witness! His NDC affiliation has clouded his judgement,” he said in a tweet on Thursday, November 17.

The ad hoc committee is hearing the motion of censure filed against the under-fire Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, by the minority caucus in Parliament.

The Minority caucus, represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, at the first sitting of the ad hoc committee, cited PIAC reports from 2019 to 2022 and the Petroleum Management Act as some of the basis for their allegations against Ken Ofori-Atta.

They alleged there was an illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts in violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Vice Chairman of PIAC, Mr Nasir Alfa Mohammed, speaking at the public hearing of the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee confirmed the allegation.

He indicated that the said petroleum revenue was not paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund as the Petroleum Revenue Management Act requires.

“This acquisition is to be transferred to GNPC Explorco, and translates to 5.95 per cent and 6.04 per cent production interest in the Jubilee and TEIN Fields respectively for GNPC.”

“Mr. Chairman, an amount of $100,748,907.95 million, which was reported realized from the lifting was not paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund as required by law,” he said.

The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) appeared before the committee to respond to the said allegations today, Thursday, November 17.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is set to defend himself against the allegations by the minority before the 8-member ad hoc committee on Friday, November 18.

This comes after the Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, filed a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.

The motion proceedings are currently in motion. Modernghana News promises to serve its readers with every vital piece of information from the seven working-day sittings.