VIDEO: NPP Communicator fires Asenso Boakye for planning to sell Saglemi Project

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah has chided the Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye over the proposed sale of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

According to him, it does not make sense for the government to sell the Saglemi Housing Project only to invest proceeds in another affordable housing unit.

“The Works and Housing Minister should not joke with Ghanaians. The Minister and his advisors should put off the idea as it doesn’t make sense. Gov’t should find money and complete the project and not take Ghanaians for granted.

“Selling the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project doesn’t make sense. I am pained at this sort of thing. The taxpayer’s money was used to construct over 1,500 housing units and now you want to sell them because you don’t have the money to complete it? Does the private person have more money than the government? Many people in the NPP do not agree with the Minister’s idea to privatize Saglemi project so he should stop it now,” Kafui Amegah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“They are many security agencies in Ghana like Police and prisons whose personnel doesn’t have any place to stay so why don’t you give the place to them to stay?" he quizzes.

Kafui Amegah asserts that instead of government selling off the Saglemi Housing project, it should free up monies used in running ministries and departments and slash government expenditures, and use those monies to complete the project.

Background

Government has decided to wash its hands off the Saglemi housing project to allow a private developer to refurbish the housing units and sell to potential buyers, according to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Sector Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye revealed this at a meet-the-press session in Accra on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

He said the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make further commitments to the Saglemi project.

On this basis, “we’re allowing for a private sector developer to take up the initiative to build and sell the housing units.”

The Minister asserted that “a committee will be commissioned to guide the process and ensure transparency in the bidding process.”

