Fuel tanker kills motor rider at Sofoline, runs to avoid mob attack

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A fuel tanker driver has reportedly absconded after killing a motor rider in a ghastly accident on the Sofoline-Abuakwa highway.

The motor rider according to eye witness was trapped under the car before the vehicle run over him, bursting his head in the process at Asuyeboah in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Some of the eyewitnesses who thronged to the scene in an interview with this reporter said the deceased who is believed to be in his late 30s died on the spot.

They explained that the driver of the fuel tanker who initially stopped to see what actually occurred saw some agitated youth in the area running towards his direction with weapons and upon sensing danger, run away.

The identity of both the deceased and the tanker driver are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, police in the area have deposited the body at the Okonfo Anokye Teaching Hospital pending autopsy.

