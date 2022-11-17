Majority and Minority MPs want Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, why waste our resources on ad hoc committee? – Umaru Sanda quizzes

Umaru Sanda Amadu, Ghanaian journalist

A broadcast journalist with Accra-based Citi TV/FM, Umaru Sanda Amadu still cannot believe that Parliament is actually dragging the vote of censure against the underfire Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to this level filled with drama when the optics are clear both NPP and NDC MPs want him dismissed.

The broadcast journalist says he sees no reason why the simple matter had to be referred to an ad hoc committee just to waste the already over-stretched state resources.

In a tweet, spotted by Modernghana News on Thursday, November 17, Mr. Umaru Sanda again indicated that the ongoing ad hoc committee proceedings will cost Ghana huge sums of money as the members may be taking 'fat' sitting allowances and other benefits.

He described the ongoing proceedings as a joke.

“NPP MPs want Ken Ofori Atta out. NDC MPs also want Ken Ofori Atta out. Yet, we are using our scanty resources on a committee to debate his removal because the Majority side doesn't want to support the Minority to do the same thing they both want. A joke we are. #KenMustGo,” his tweet reads.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is set to defend himself against the allegations by the minority before the 8-member ad hoc committee on Friday, November 18.

This comes after the Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, filed a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.