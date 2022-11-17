Economic crisis: Bawumia is an economic ‘Poyooyo’; not economic wizkid – Mutala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has mocked Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a comparison between award-winning Nigerian musician Wizkid and Ghana’s Ay Poyooyo.

According to the MP, the Vice President can no longer be called an economic wizkid when the country is going through an economic crisis.

Speaking to TV3 on Thursday, Muhammed Murtala in a swipe at Dr. Bawumia said it appears the Vice President has become an economic 'Poyooyo.'

“Poyooyo is a musician and I am a fan of his. And for those who know, I have been posting his things. And if you compare Poyooyo and Wizkid, Wizkid is an international musician,” the NDC MP stressed.

Mr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed continued, “So, in the scheme of things, Wizkid is higher than Poyooyo. So, what I am saying is Dr. Bawumia, when his wife described him as an economic Wizkid, he is no longer an economic Wizkid, he is an economic Poyooyo. It is not derogatory…he is economic Poyooyo, no apologies.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in recent months has come under various criticism.

Particularly members and followers of the opposition have accused him of going into hiding when the country is going through an economic crisis.