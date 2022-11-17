ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Claims Gabby was feeding me with information at censure hearing atrocious, unfair and insult to my intelligence — K.T. Hammond

Headlines Claims Gabby was feeding me with information at censure hearing atrocious, unfair and insult to my intelligence — K.T. Hammond
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Adansi Asokwa MP K.T. Hammond who is chairing the committee hearing the censure motion against the Finance Minister has rubbished reports suggesting that the minister’s lawyer, Gabby Otchere-Darko, was feeding him information when the Minority appeared before the committee.

He described the reports as unfair and insulting to his intelligence.

During the hearing on Thursday, Mr. Hammond said “I am capable of independent thinking and intelligent articulation of my independent views.”

He singled out GhanaWeb's publication for having suggested that Mr. Otchere-Darko was signalling to him to check his phone for some information.

“For somebody to have thought that somebody was in the public gallery was in a position to influence my questioning and my thinking on the day is atrocious and unfair. It is patronising and insulting my intelligence.”

Mr. Hammond said he had put his phone off at the beginning of the hearing, but only switched it on to make reference to some information he had received earlier in November.

“I had been, on the 6th of November, sent a message from America explaining that there had been a bond attracting the issues I had raised on that day. It struck me that that was there, and I wanted to bring it up for my colleagues to discuss,” he explained.

“You do me outrageous injustice. I require an apology from you,” Mr. Hammond said in reference to the GhanaWeb story.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Economic crisis: Bawumia is an economic ‘Poyooyo’; not economic wizkid – Mutala Mohammed
17.11.2022 | Headlines
Censure motion: $100 million petroleum receipts paid into different account other than petroleum holding fund unlawful — PIAC
17.11.2022 | Headlines
BoG stops supply of dollars for importation of rice, poultry, vegetable oil, toothpicks, other items
17.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line