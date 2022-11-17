ModernGhana logo
Let’s support Gov’t to do more for Ghanaians — Richard Ahiagba

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Richard Ahiagba, is rallying the support of Ghanaians for government.

He indicated that Ghanaians should offer their utmost support to help government transform the current economic hardships.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News on Thursday, November 17, the ruling party’s spokesperson lauded the government for accepting a 10% increment in the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW).

“This government has agreed to a 10% increase in the minimum wage plus a 15% Cost of living adjustment over the 2022 minimum wage. This is great, but let's support the government to do more for Ghanaians,” his tweet reads.

Following negotiations on the determination of the 2023 national daily minimum wage on Wednesday, November 16, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) announced that it has increased the minimum wage to GHC 14.88, effective January 2023.

A press release from the NTC stated that the decision was taken to help alleviate Ghanaians amid the current economic quagmire.

“In determining the 2023 NDMW, the NTC took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher level of employment, as well as the need for rapid restoration of macroeconomic stability," portion of the NTC statement reads.

