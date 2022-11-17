Swida-Gh graduates second cohort of female leadership mentorship academy

In a joyful ceremony, the second cohort of the Female Leadership Mentorship Academy, a flagship project of the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency, graduated in Tamale.

The graduates were given certificates of participation and recognition during the graduation ceremony, which was held in the auditorium of Tamale Technical University.

The project lead for the academy, Miss Abdul Somed Khadija, said the academy is aimed at helping young women realize their potential and train them to become responsible leaders.

Speaking at the ceremony, the executive director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency, Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, thanked the graduates for taking part in the academy.

She urged them to serve as good examples for other women when they have the opportunity to serve as leaders so that the next generation would have a large number of women at the decision-making tables.

The Female Leadership Mentorship Academy is a female empowerment project that was initiated by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency in partnership with Plan International Ghana and Global Affairs Canada.

The program brings together successful women to mentor young women on leadership and other important soft skills. The four-month program provides free training in areas such as communication, career development, and leadership.