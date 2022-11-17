Partner NRSA/DVLA to ensure school buses meet standards — MP tells GES

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to partner with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) to conduct routine inspections on school buses in the country.

This will greatly help ensure school buses meet required road safety standards.

She emphasised the use of ‘over-aged’ buses for conveying and risking the precious lives of ‘innocent’ school children remained unacceptable, and breached road safety regulations.

“The uncontrolled use of over-aged buses to convey school children, do not only risk the lives of the children, but also remain a serious road safety offence as well”, Dr. Prempeh told Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta when she reacted to an accident which happened on the Techire-Adrobaa stretch in her constituency.

Five pupils and a driver died in a gory crash which happened on the Techire-Adrobaa stretch in the early hours of last Friday November 11, 2022.

The incident happened when the driver of the DS Elites Academy school bus with registration number AW 6315-11 was transporting the school children from Adrobaa to Techire.

On their way back, the ‘old’ Benz bus was said to have developed a mechanical fault, and in the process, the driver lost control.

Describing the crash as unfortunate, Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, asked the GES to intensify its monitoring and supervisory roles in all basic schools across the country.

She said with the collaboration of the GES, NRSA and the DVLA incidents of that nature can be curbed to avoid the needless lose of human lives.

The MP however expressed her deepest condolence to the bereaved families to seek strength and comfort in God.

At the time of filing this report, information suggests that the deceased children would be laid in state at the Adrobaa town square on Thursday November 17.