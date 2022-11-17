GIJ-SRC debunks alleged 15% increment in fees

Reports circulating among students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) suggest that there has been an increment of the current tuition fees by 15 percent.

The fake news left many students confused and complaining bitterly about why management of the Institute would make such an increment amidst the country’s economic hardship.

However, the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), in a press statement signed by Mr. Caleb Asante Annor, GIJ-SRC General Secretary, has described the viral report as fake.

He has assured parents, students, and other stakeholders that the SRC has scheduled a meeting with management where any proposed new fees will be discussed.

“The leadership of the Students' Representative Council have observed several conversations on some WhatsApp platforms and received calls concerning the increment of school fees for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“We wish to inform students of the institute that we as an executive arm have not been informed of any increment in our school fees by management of the school,” portions of the statement read.

It added, “However, we are yet to have an official meeting with management and among the many matters to be discussed, the issues of school fees and course registration will be included.”

“Therefore, we encourage students to stay calm and wait for an official communication either from management or the SRC with regard to the school fees.

“The executive arm of the SRC assures students that the SRC is committed to serving and keeping their interests paramount,” it concludes.

Read a full copy of the statement below;