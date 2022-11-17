ModernGhana logo
I buy fuel, MPs are suffering like you all do – K.T. Hammond to Ghanaians

Adansi Asokwa MP K.T. Hammond has said legislators buy fuel like any ordinary Ghanaian.

For that matter, he said they are also suffering the economic hardships.

The Chairman of the ad hoc parliamentary committee hearing motion of censure filed against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the minority caucus, made the comment on Thursday, 17 November 2022 to clear the air about media reports that he does not buy fuel because he does not own a car.

Mr Hammond, on Tuesday, said sarcastically: “I don’t buy fuel, I don’t have a car, so I don’t buy fuel”.

The jest comment was a response to fellow committee member Haruna Iddrisu, who had enquired from the committee co-chair if he had noticed the fuel price hikes.

Setting the records straight on Thursday, Mr Hammond, who said he was not pleased with the “skewed” media reportage, clarified: “MPs buy fuel, we don’t have any coupons, we don’t have rebates, we don’t have anything, we are suffering the same way every Ghanaian is suffering”.

He said: “We appreciate it, it’s been put on record many times, we all know what is going on, it’s not a matter anybody is running away from; we are all in it together, how we get out of it is also in the hands of all of us”, he added.

Mr Hammond made the clarification before the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) testified at the hearing.

