Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe questions credibility of Anas Aremeyaw Anas

17.11.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian statesman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has indicated that he does not believe Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an investigative journalist.

Over the years, the Tiger Eye PI journalist has earned not only praise but awards for his brave works.

While many believe he is one of the best investigative journalists in Ghana, there are others who criticise his work and argue that his principle amounts to entrapment which is not the best.

Following the release of his latest investigative piece ‘Galamsey Economy’, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has come under intense criticism.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe stressed that he personally does not believe in Anas.

“I have made it clear that I personally don’t believe Anas. I don’t believe he is an investigative journalist. An investigative journalist does his works in such a way that all the points that he got are so important to him that no one ever hears about it,” the Ghanaian statesman shared.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe added, "But here we have a situation where this particular investigative journalist when he comes out with something, makes sure it's seen by the leaders of the country before it gets to the public."

Meanwhile, the damning allegations made in the Galamsey Economy exposé release by Anas Aremeyaw Anas have compelled President Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen.

He was accused in the exposé of using the name of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to peddle influence to collect money from a supposed investor.