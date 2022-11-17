Loaf of bread is GHS25, minimum wage is GHS14.88; this is very sad — Ghanaians reject new daily wage

The majority of Ghanaians have rejected the new adjustment in the minimum wage by the Ministry of Employment and the National Tripartite Committee (NTC).

Following negotiations on the determination of the 2023 national daily minimum wage on Wednesday, November 16, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) announced that it has increased the minimum wage to GHC 14.88, effective January 2023.

A press release from the NTC stated that the decision was taken to help alleviate Ghanaians amid the current economic quagmire.

“In determining the 2023 NDMW, the NTC took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher level of employment, as well as the need for rapid restoration of macroeconomic stability,” portion of the NTC statement reads.

However, many Ghanaians appear to be irritated by the new minimum wage being implemented to “alleviate” the current hardships.

Opinion leaders, media personalities, and the general public see no benefit in the proposed change in the sense that even a loaf of bread costs GHS25, which the proposed minimum wage cannot buy.

Social media comments expressed sadness that people will have to work for two days before they can buy just a loaf of bread.

A netizen, identified as Ekow Abekah lamented: “Ghana's minimum wage is GHC 14.88 and a loaf of bread is GHC 25. This means one will have to work for two days before one will be able to buy a loaf of bread. SAD.”

Celebrated media personality, Berla Mundi wrote: “National minimum wage: France: $10.71 per hour UK: $11.43 per hour; Germany: $10.59 per hour. Ghana: GHC: 14.88 ($1.06) per day.”

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation also lamented: “June 2021 Minimum Wage GH₵ 12.53 = $2.07

Jan 2022 Minimum wage GH₵ 13.53 = $2.24

Jan 2023 Minimum Wage GH₵ 14.88 = $1.06

Jan 2022 Minimum wage in GHC now = GHC31.36Will you still call the 2023 Minimum wage of GHC 14.88 an increase? In fact, it’s a decrease of over 50per cent.”

Serwaa Amihere, a broadcaster at the Accra-based GHOne TV wrote: “Daily minimum wage has been increased by 10%. Meaning effective next year, no worker in Ghana should be paid less than GHC 14.88 for a day's work.”

Mr. Ray wrote: “Fuel price 2017: GHC 3.63 2022: GHC 14.05

(Higher than minimum wage) Sanitary pad: GHC 5.00 2022: GHC 22.00

Food inflation: 122% Inflation: 40.4%

Exchange rate: GHC 15.00 to $1.00

MINIMUM WAGE adjusted upwards (10%) from GHC 13.53 to GHC 14.88. Fanfoolers!”