You made too much noise but have created a crisis for Ghana; what a shame – Former Kumasi Mayor blasts NPP gov’t

A former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr. Kojo Bonsu says President Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been very disappointing.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Thursday, Mr. Bonsu bemoaned how the NPP made so much noise and promised heaven on earth in the run-up to the 2016 and 2020 general elections

Insisting that the current government has plunged the country into a crisis, he notes that President Akufo-Addo and his government must bow their heads in shame.

“They made too much noise before they came to power, they gave the impression to people that they were coming to give us peace haven, they are coming to do everything that Ghana needs but we see the opposite.

“I think they have messed up and truth must be told. I think they should bow their heads in shame,” the former Mayor of Kumasi said.

Mr. Kojo Bonsu added, “The most disappointing thing I saw the last time was when President Akufo-Addo gave a speech to the nation. Look at the crisis that is going on, the Dollar is running up to 15 Cedis, fuel prices are high, food stuff is high, in economics they will call it a galloping inflation, around 45 per cent inflation, and I thought the President was coming to give us some reliefs but the speech had nothing for the people.”

Admitting in his last address to the nation that Ghana is in a crisis, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government is committed to putting in place measures that will lead to the recovery of the economy.

Among other things, the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme.