If Ofori-Atta is removed we will see massive rot – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

17.11.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian statesman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has alleged that President Akufo-Addo is refusing to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta because it will expose the rot in his government.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe stressed that the President should have sacked the Finance Minister a long time ago.

“So you ask yourself, why is he still there? When a person is in position and the populace says ‘we’ve had enough of you, go away’ and still he wants to be there, the simple thing that should come to the mind of any ordinary Ghanaian is that he is sitting on the rot. When he’s not there, we’ll see how massive the rot is,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe alleged.

He further quizzed, “Who is the appointing authority of this country? And has the President approved of his removal?

“The President should have asked him [Ken Ofori Atta] to go away. Here we have a situation where even ordinary person in the streets says, Ofori-Atta must leave.”

Despite several calls in the past few months for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, he has remained at post with the backing of President Akufo-Addo.

The Minority in Parliament is now pursuing a censor motion to have the Minister removed.

Although the Majority Caucus in Parliament is in support of the removal of the Finance Minister, they have refused to back the censor motion by the Minority.

An ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament is now probing allegations levelled against the Finance Minister in the Minority’s censor motion.

The committee has seven days to submit a report to Parliament for a debate on the matter.