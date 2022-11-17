110 doctors accept postings to deprived areas — Health Minister

The Minister for Health has revealed as many as 110 newly qualified doctors have accepted postings to deprived areas.

He said the move will take health delivery to the doorsteps of the rural folks.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency in the Bono Region, Kweku Agyemang Manu, made this revelation in parliament answering some urgent questions on measures the ministry is taking to ensure that doctors accept postings to deprived areas in the country.

Kweku Agyemang Manu indicated that the ministry has run a survey out of which many recommendations have been made to include financial incentives to doctors who accept postings to deprived areas of the country.

He said this financial incentive will be based on the severe nature of the area of one's posting

Source: Classfmonline.com