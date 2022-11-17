We didn't say you shouldn't go to Nigeria, we didn't wasn't authorized the statement - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration earlier released a statement cautioning the travelling public about the security situation in Abuja.

The Ministry advised the public to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja due to the unpredictable security situation in the City.

It mentioned the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter communal conflict, armed attacks and kidnapping.

“Whilst advising travelers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves,” the statement dated November 16 said.

But in another statement issued by the Ministry, it said “[it] refers to travel advisory published this evening Wednesday November 16 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorized.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.”

The Ministry says it regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to travelling public.