If you're not corrupt or criminal you won't be walking and see something lying down and you will pick it — Vitus Azeem reacts to Adu Boahen’s bribery scandal

An Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Vitus Adaboo Azeem, has reacted to the bribery scandal which led to the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Mr Adu Boahen was on Monday sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo after allegations that he demanded some monies to facilitate a meeting between undercover investigators disguised as investors and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video captured by Tiger Eye PI, Mr Boahen said Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet investors.

He is currently being investigated by the Special Prosecutor.

Mr. Azeem who is a former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), said, Mr. Adu Boahen could face charges of impersonation or influence peddling if found culpable.

“I will look at the angle of impersonation because he’s using the name of the Vice President, and there’s no proof that the Vice President asked for those monies, or those monies actually went to the Vice President. It depends on how the investigations will come out. It could either be any of them, either impersonation or influence peddling,” Mr. Azeem said on Eyewitness News.

According to him, Mr. Adu Boahen should have sensed the possibility of entrapment when he was offered the money.

“I don’t know the work of investigative journalists, but if you are not a corrupt person or a criminal, and you are walking by and see something lying down, you will not pick it… I don’t agree with the issue of entrapment… He could have decided not to pick it. So if you took it, the investigative journalist will know that it’s something you have been doing. Somebody of that level should know the possibility of entrapment. Are you the only one in that position that he decided to entrap? It’s a strategy investigative journalists use, not just in Ghana but other places, and Anas has used it in other places,” the Anti Campaigner asserted on Eyewitness News.

citinewsroom