Barima Sarpong gives back to Afigya Sekyere East Constituency to mark his 40th birthday

Barima Sarpong

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who hails from the Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Richard Barima Sarpong, has provided free Health Insurance Registration for over one thousand people in the Constituency as he marks his 40th Birthday today.

Barima Sarpong and his team divided the entire constituency into four zones in a two-day exercise expected to register thousands of constituents onto NHIS.

Beneficiary communities include Bepose, Boanim, Kona, Afonamaso, Wiamose, Asamang, Agona and Jamasi as the selected centers.

The massive registration exercise is expected to cover natives across different age categories amidst recent economic crisis, and the project is dubbed [email protected] Free NHIS Registration.

Mr. Barima Sarpong, heavily tipped to contest the upcoming NPP Primaries in the Constituency, has already carved a niche for himself on the political space.

He is noted for his undiluted taste for youthful empowerment and economic emancipation at the grass root level.

Each registration center is expected to register hundreds of beneficiaries for free as the son of the soil returns to give back to the society.

Barima Sarpong holds Master’s Degree in Development Communication and a Degree in Law on the educational journey.

He was born and educated in a village called Dawu, a kilometer away from Jamasi where he attended Adu Gyamfi Senior High School and later University of Ghana.

His political ascension has been celebrated within the elephant family in the Ashanti Region and the country at large.

He is expected to make an official bid for the 2023 Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party.