49 media practitioners receive capacity building to counter disinformation

About 49 media practitioners in the Bono East region have received capacity building to counter disinformation with a focus on improving the capacity of local practitioners in the inky fraternity.

The training programme is to help local journalists produce and report factual and accurate news in order not to mislead society for the purpose of community development among others.

The training is upscaled to reach marginalized regions and areas that have been declared hotspots for electoral fraud.

Miss Joan Agyekum Nsowah, programmes officer for communication and information at Ghana Commission for UNESCO at the opening of the two-day workshop on Monday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital noted that it is expected that the participants would have the chance to become familiar with fact-checking and a professional approach to conveying the truth.

Miss Nsowah indicated that factors such as disinformation, mal-formation and misinformation were threats to the development of the inky fraternity and indeed stakeholders including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and UNESCO were committed to strengthening the capacity of journalists to identify and stop these threats.

She urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity since this would create the grounds to improve their professionalism.

"You own society a responsibility to provide truth and accurate information, however the need to leave up the task was paramount," she added.

Mr Paa Kwesi Laari Moses, GJA chairman for the three Bono regions charged the participants to leave up to the tenets of the noble profession and stand up to fight disinformation which has become a major threat to the modern journalist.

Mrs Laari expressed worry over the dwindling professional standards of media practitioners as the social media and citizen journalist has taken over the landscape with little skills for the job and expressed optimism that with these trainings there is hope for the future since these skills acquired may change the narrative.

The 49 participants were practising Journalists and Ministry of Information (ISD) officers in the Bono East region's seven districts and four municipalities. They were taken through steps to identify information disorder, disinformation and tools for fact-checking among others.