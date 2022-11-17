UNESCO ends capacity building training for Journalist in Bono East with a call to counter disinformation

The Ghana Commission for United Nations Educational and Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has ended a two-day capacity building training for journalists to counter disinformation.

The workshop aims to improve the capacity of local journalists to produce and report factual and accurate news for the benefit of the public in the Bono East Region.

The main objective of the training is to scale up the first training to reach marginalized regions and areas that have been declared hotspots for electoral fraud, it is also expected to equip journalists to stand the chance of becoming familiar with fact-checking and a professional approach to conveying the truth.

Miss Joan Agyekum Nsowah programmes officer at The Ghana Commission in a closing remark explained that the mission was committed to coordinating Ghana's contribution to UNESCO efforts to foster peace and international cooperation through education, science, culture communication and information.

She expressed optimism about the impact of the training workshop and that it would go a long way to make a positive change in the skill of gathering and presentation of news materials to the public among other things.

Miss Nsowah hinted that the mission was in collaboration with Dubawa Ghana and the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to provide training on fact-checking which she believes would be a major move to improve the quality of professionalism of the local journalist and his partners in the landscape.

She underscored the need for Media practitioners in both traditional and social media to be circumspective in all their Media endeavours and continue to provide the public with the needed information through the use of fact-checking and other available means to get accurate news materials.

Miss Nsowah presented a certificate of participation to about 49 participants drawn from media houses and district information officers of the Information Service Department across the region who took part in the workshop.

Mr Larry Moses Paakwesi Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association for the three Bono regions noted that this training would help reduce the use of misinformation and information disorder in society by practitioners.

Mr Laari said the traditional media should set the pace for social media and citizen journalists to follow, they must go the extra mile to seek the truth and ensure the application of the facts checking procedures are followed to arrive at truthful and reliable information for public consumption.

Mr Moses indicated that it was incumbent for the traditional media to go and impact the knowledge learnt so as to have disinformation-free society for the purpose of development. He reminded journalists in the regions to be mindful of the task ahead since general elections were fast approaching and ensure fairness and accuracy to avoid issues that may breed instability in society.