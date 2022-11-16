You shouldn’t have defended your brother Ken Ofori-Atta; it’s not right — Kabila blasts Gabby

Mr. James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila, Managing Editor of the National Forum Newspaper, has questioned Gabby Otchere's decision to defend his family member, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the underfire Finance Minister in the ongoing motion of censure.

He believes it is inappropriate for Gabby to defend his cousin following the public outrage that the Akufo-Addo's government is being run like a monarch.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the former CPP acting General Secretary stated that the move will further give credence that the Akufo-Addo's government is being hijacked and run by family and friends.

“Strategic-wise, you shouldn't have represented him (Ken Ofori-Atta) . . . So, what would have happened if a different lawyer had represented your brother? . . . It would have been better if you had let somebody else go in your stead because you, Gabby, although not part of the government but your name smells in all that is going on,” he said.

“You are part of the reasons why this government is being scolded," Mr. Bomfeh stressed.

His reaction comes after Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, appeared before the 8-member ad hoc committee as a Counsel for Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ken Ofori- Atta is facing the 8-member ad hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has, in an official letter, requested the full charges levelled against him by the minority caucus led by Mr. Haruna Idrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

In his introductory remarks, Mr. Otchere Darko said, "Our issue is simple... Our client deserves a fair hearing.

“All we are asking for in the interest of justice is that you furnish us with a full document containing his charges."

In response, a co-chair of the committee and MP for Bolgatanga, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, clarified that there are no charges but the motion is a constitutional and political process however, Mr. K.T. Hammond said they are mere allegations at the moment.

Minority Members of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, file a motion for a vote of censure to remove the Minister of Finance from office.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after hearing the motion, directed the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegations made against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament.

Having referred the matter to the ad-hoc committee, Speaker Alban Bagbin directed that the committee must finish their work in seven days' time.

Subsequently, the Committee must present a report on the matter to the house for it to be debated.

The Minority was unhappy with the ruling but nominated four MPs including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Zanetor Agyemang- Rawlings to work with the 8-member ad-hoc committee.

Four of the members of the ad-hoc committee also come from the Majority side.