Ad-hoc committee sitting: We are wasting time on something that should have been resolved expeditiously – Inusah Fuseini

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has stressed that the Vote of Censure motion filed by the Minority in Parliament should not have resulted in the setting up of an ad-hoc committee.

According to him, the issue bothering the calls for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should have been resolved by Parliament, especially when both the Minority and Majority agree that the Minister should be changed.

Speaking to Citi News on Wednesday evening, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini indicated that the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe the allegations against the Finance Minister is time-wasting.

“We are wasting too much time on something that should have been resolved expeditiously,” the former Tamale Central MP noted.

According to him, it is baffling that President Akufo-Addo has refused to act on the several calls for the removal of the Finance Minister.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini quizzed, “Ken Ofori-Atta is not going to jail. We are saying that with the abysmal performance, and the fact that he has been sent to CHRAJ before on conflict of interest, we can no longer rely on him as finance minister. Why is the President unable to act?”

The former MP has also raised concern about the composition of the ad-hoc committee probing the allegations against the Finance Minister by the Minority.

According to him, forming a committee with two chairmen is not the best and will not fast-track the assignment at hand.

During day one of the sitting of the ad-hoc committee, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu was joined by the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to present evidence of the allegations against the Finance Minister.

At the end of the first day of the sitting, Gabby Otchere Darko requested 48 hours for his client to prepare to respond to the allegations.

The request was duly granted by the committee to appear on Friday.