Mini car burns to ashes at 37

A mini car has caught fire at the 37 Military Hospital area, Accra.

According to an eyewitness, the private vehicle caught fire while at the 37 traffic light close to the lorry station.

He said it appeared the occupants of the unregistered vehicle did not know it had caught fire until a construction team signalled them.

A group of uniformed school boys corroborated his account stating that the fire started under the car below the bonnet.

Another eyewitness bemoaned the lateness of the fire service personnel who are attending to the car with their truck parked not too far from it at the crossroads.

A young man, possibly in his late 20's told Class News to help the distraught driver, he and his fellows collected sand near the construction site on the road just by the traffic light where the accident happened to quell the fire but to no avail.

