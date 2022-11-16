Avoid non-essential travel to Abuja due to terrorism, armed attacks - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the travelling public about developments in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Ministry also warned about the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

In a statement, the Ministry advised the public to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja due to the unpredictable security situation in the City, and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter communal conflict, armed attacks and kidnapping.

“Whilst advising travelers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves,” the statement dated November 16 said.